‘G20 Summit going well’: US President Biden on Xi’s absence

New Delhi, September 9
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said it would have been nice to have China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit, but it was “going well”.
Biden was responding to questions from the American media accompanying him on his visit to India for the G20 Summit.
“It would be nice to have him here but no the summit is going well,” the US President said in response to questions on whether Xi’s absence had impacted the G20 Leaders Summit.
Asked about Xi’s absence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it was for every country to decide at what level they would be represented at such Summits and no one should overly read meanings into it.
“What I think is important is what is the position which that country has taken, how much that country has contributed to the deliberations and the outcomes,” he said.
Jaishankar said China was very supportive of the various outcomes of the G20 Summit.
#China #G20 #Joe Biden #S Jaishankar #United States of America USA #Xi Jinping
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe
It will give new direction to connectivity and sustainable d...
G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi
Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...
India, others launch Global Biofuel alliance; PM Modi urges other G20 members to join
Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to t...
Modi and Sunak discuss progress of India-UK FTA negotiations, hope to iron out differences at the earliest
Both leaders also exchange views on international and region...
Millets' dishes to Kashmiri Kahwa: A wide spread for dinner hosted by President Murmu for G20 leaders
Nearly 300 guests, including heads of states and those invit...