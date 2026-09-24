G4 ministers push for UNSC reforms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday joined his counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan in New York to press for reform of the UN Security Council, calling for a multilateral system that better reflects today’s global realities.

The meeting of the G4 foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly came with the four countries reiterating their shared push for a more representative, responsive and effective Security Council.

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“Discussed the imperative of reformed multilateralism and a more representative, responsive and effective UN Security Council that reflects today’s global realities,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

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The G4 — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — have for years coordinated their campaign for permanent membership of the Security Council, arguing that its composition needs to reflect the changes in the global balance of power since the UN was established.

Jaishankar said the four countries would continue working together to advance the common objective of reforming the multilateral system. The meeting took place during the UN’s High-Level Week in New York, where reform of global institutions and the need to make multilateral mechanisms more representative have remained central themes.