Home / India / G7 nations call for de-escalation, urge India and Pakistan to have direct dialogue

G7 nations call for de-escalation, urge India and Pakistan to have direct dialogue

The group ‘strongly condemn’ the Pahalgam terror attack
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 AM May 10, 2025 IST
The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US and the representatives of the European Union. File
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the foreign ministers of the G7 have called for immediate “de-escalation” and urged both countries to engage in a direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.

In a statement, the G7 (Group of Seven countries) said, “We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome”.

“We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” the statement said.

The G7 statement “strongly condemned” the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urged maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.

“Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the G7 said.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US and the representatives of the European Union.

