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Home / India / Gadkari, Vaishnaw launch PRISM-SG for faster, transparent rail-road inspections 

Gadkari, Vaishnaw launch PRISM-SG for faster, transparent rail-road inspections 

The PRISM-SG portal has been developed as a comprehensive digital platform to streamline key approval and inspection processes involved in the construction of Road Over Bridges

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnaw. File photos
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Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnaw jointly launched the PRISM-SG (Portal for Rail-Road Inspection & Stages Management – Steel Girders), marking a major step toward improving efficiency, transparency and coordination in infrastructure development.

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According to officials, the PRISM-SG portal has been developed as a comprehensive digital platform to streamline key approval and inspection processes involved in the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs). It incorporates critical components such as Quality Assurance Plans (QAP), Welding Procedure Specification Sheets (WPSS) and fabrication-stage inspections of steel girders.

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Designed as an end-to-end solution, the portal enables seamless online processing — from document submission and technical evaluation to approvals, inspection scheduling, and report uploads. With real-time monitoring features and a detailed audit trail, the system ensures accountability and transparency at every stage of the project lifecycle.

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PRISM-SG also integrates all major stakeholders, including Road Owning Departments, Indian Railways, contractors, fabricators and inspection agencies. This unified approach is expected to significantly enhance coordination among various entities involved in infrastructure projects.

The initiative is anticipated to drastically reduce approval timelines — from nearly 12 months to just 3-4 months — thereby accelerating project execution and ensuring the timely delivery of critical infrastructure across the country.

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