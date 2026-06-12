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Home / India / Gajendra Shekhawat condoles demise of Rajasthani folk singer Gavri Devi

Gajendra Shekhawat condoles demise of Rajasthani folk singer Gavri Devi

‘Maru Kokila’ Gavri Devi passes away at the age of 98 at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan, on Thursday night

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. File Photo
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Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Friday condoled the demise of legendary Rajasthani folk singer Gavri Devi, who passed away at the age of 98 at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan, on Thursday night.

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The singer, renowned for her soulful Maand singing passed away at the age of 98 Thursday night. She breathed her last at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan.

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Popularly known as “Maru Kokila” (the cuckoo of the desert), Devi was celebrated globally for popularising the iconic Rajasthani folk song “Kesariya Balam Pधारो म्हारे देश. Her deep emotional connection to the traditional Maand style and her contributions to art and music earned her prestigious accolades, including the Rajasthan Ratna in 2013 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

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In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, “The passing away of revered folk singer Smt Gawri Devi ji, whose invaluable contribution brought recognition to Rajasthan’s Maand singing tradition in the country and the world, is an extremely sorrowful event for the world of art.”

“She dedicated every moment of her life to the preservation and promotion of folk arts and music. Her vocal practice bestowed new heights upon Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage,” he added.

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The minister said her contribution as a practitioner of culture will forever remain memorable.

Devi and her husband, Mishrilal Rao, made significant contributions to the promotion and preservation of folk arts. Her daughter-in-law, Sundar Devi, and granddaughters, Ganga and Neetu, continue to carry forward her musical legacy.

Her demise has brought a wave of grief among lovers of folk music. Devi has left behind a rich cultural and family legacy.

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