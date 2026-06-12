Gajendra Shekhawat condoles demise of Rajasthani folk singer Gavri Devi

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Friday condoled the demise of legendary Rajasthani folk singer Gavri Devi, who passed away at the age of 98 at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan, on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The singer, renowned for her soulful Maand singing passed away at the age of 98 Thursday night. She breathed her last at her residence in Pali, Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Popularly known as “Maru Kokila” (the cuckoo of the desert), Devi was celebrated globally for popularising the iconic Rajasthani folk song “Kesariya Balam Pधारो म्हारे देश”. Her deep emotional connection to the traditional Maand style and her contributions to art and music earned her prestigious accolades, including the Rajasthan Ratna in 2013 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, “The passing away of revered folk singer Smt Gawri Devi ji, whose invaluable contribution brought recognition to Rajasthan’s Maand singing tradition in the country and the world, is an extremely sorrowful event for the world of art.”

“She dedicated every moment of her life to the preservation and promotion of folk arts and music. Her vocal practice bestowed new heights upon Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage,” he added.

Advertisement

राजस्थान की मांड गायकी को देश और दुनिया में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने में अमूल्य योगदान देने वाली सुप्रसिद्ध लोक गायिका श्रद्धेय गवरी देवी जी के देहावसान का समाचार कला जगत के लिए अत्यंत दुखद खबर है। उन्होंने अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक क्षण लोककला और लोकसंगीत के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन को… pic.twitter.com/ip5AsxwGBN — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) June 12, 2026

The minister said her contribution as a practitioner of culture will forever remain memorable.

Devi and her husband, Mishrilal Rao, made significant contributions to the promotion and preservation of folk arts. Her daughter-in-law, Sundar Devi, and granddaughters, Ganga and Neetu, continue to carry forward her musical legacy.

Her demise has brought a wave of grief among lovers of folk music. Devi has left behind a rich cultural and family legacy.