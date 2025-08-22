Gang forging fake Aadhaar for Rohingyas, Bangladeshis busted in UP; 8 nabbed   

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted an inter-state racket involved in forging Aadhaar cards for foreign nationals, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, a top officer said on Friday.

Eight gang members were arrested in the crackdown from different locations in Uttar Pradesh, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order and STF) Amitabh Yash.

The officer said the gang used both electronic and manual methods to fabricate documents and was active in at least nine states.

"On the basis of information received in the past few months, along with technical and physical surveillance, it came to light that the gang was active in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand," Yash said.