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Home / India / Gang posing as I-T officials steals jewellery worth Rs 2 crore in Rajasthan; 6 arrested    

Gang posing as I-T officials steals jewellery worth Rs 2 crore in Rajasthan; 6 arrested    

The accused allegedly took away four pairs of gold bangles, a pair of gold bracelets, a gold necklace and three mobile phones from a locker

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 11:36 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Police are now working to recover the looted jewellery and investigating the accused’s possible involvement in other criminal cases. Representative image: iStock
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A gang of seven men, allegedly posing as Income Tax officials, stole gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a businessman’s house in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Friday, police said.

Police arrested six suspects after deploying roadblocks in Mahesh Vihar Colony near Dilwara Bypass under the Nasirabad Sadar police station area.

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Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala said the arrested accused have been identified as Devendra, Sanjay Rawat, Ravikant alias Ravi, Amit, Taru and Deva alias Devendra Singh Rawat.

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The accused had planned the crime in advance, he said.

Police are now working to recover the looted jewellery and investigating the accused’s possible involvement in other criminal cases.

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The robbery unfolded after members of the gang entered the residence of transport and motor parts businessman Anil Maheshwari, allegedly claiming to be Income Tax officials, Station House Officer Radheshyam Chaudhary said.

At that time, Maheshwari, his brother and father were at their office when the accused entered the house, where women family members, his son Kartik and a domestic help were present, police said.

The accused searched the rooms and allegedly took away four pairs of gold bangles, a pair of gold bracelets, a gold necklace and three mobile phones from a locker. The entire operation lasted around 13 minutes, police said.

When the accused were leaving, Kartik followed them to their vehicle and demanded a seizure receipt if they were government officials. However, the men sped away, they added.

On receiving information, Station House Officer Radheshyam Chaudhary reached the spot with a police team and examined CCTV footage, which showed the suspects arriving in the vehicle and entering the house.

Police subsequently launched a blockade and detained some suspects in connection with the incident, which further led to arrest of six accused.

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