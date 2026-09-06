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Home / India / Ganga breaches flood mark in Patna; 3.5L affected in UP

Ganga breaches flood mark in Patna; 3.5L affected in UP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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People arrive from a flooded area to a safer site in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday. PTI
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Owing to heavy rainfall, water level has risen in several rivers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, leading to flooding in several parts of the states.

In Bihar, the Ganga river on Saturday breached the flood-level mark in Patna. Other rivers and tributaries, including the Gandak, Budhi-Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghagara have also crossed the danger level at various places in the state.

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At Patna’s Gandhi Ghat, the water level of Ganga is expected to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday, prompting the authorities to advise people to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas.

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According to the Water Resources Department, several low-lying areas like Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur are among the districts facing a threat of flood as rivers overflow. Officials have reported that no casualties have been reported so far.

The Sone river has also risen sharply, with all 69 gates of its barrage opened amid the swelling rivers. This has led to the rise in water levels of the Ganga in Patna. The administration has stepped up preparedness by deploying 33 NDRF and SDRF teams.

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In Uttar Pradesh, around 3.53 lakh people in 26 districts are currently affected by floods, according to the relief commissioner’s office. Rivers, including the Ganga and Ghaghra are running high with the Ganga above the danger level in parts of the state. The state administration has deployed more than 1,600 flood outposts, nearly 1,700 boats and motorboats and over 1,000 medical teams.

The IMD has forecast more rain and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh, with western parts of the state likely to receive more rain and thundershowers.

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