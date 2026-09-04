Ganga swells, PM reviews flood situation

The water level in the Ganga has crossed the warning mark in Varanasi and several districts of Bihar.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Mayor and Collector of Varanasi and took stock of the flood situation in the city. He was briefed on the relief measures being undertaken. Modi asked them to ensure that citizens face the least possible inconvenience.

Advertisement

Water levels in several rivers in Bihar, including the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak, have risen rapidly following flash floods in Nepal, forcing residents of low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Advertisement

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi was recorded at 70.29 metres against the warning level of 70.26 metres. Officials said 13 relief camps had been set up in the district, where 935 people from 219 affected families are currently staying.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday inspected stretches along the Ganga in Patna and Mokama districts and directed officials to take necessary measures in view of the potential flood situation.

Advertisement

The river's water level is rising and is likely to breach the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna on Thursday night, the Disaster Management Department said in a statement.

The department also warned people living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas of Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts to remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement near ghats and embankments.