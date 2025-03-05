DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Ganga Water Treaty: Bangladesh panel visits Farakka Barrage

Ganga Water Treaty: Bangladesh panel visits Farakka Barrage

A high-level 11-member Bangladeshi delegation on Tuesday went for the spot visit to Farakka Barrage in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The delegation has arrived for discussions on Ganga Water Treaty, which is due for renewal in 2026. The delegation will...
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Ubeer Naqushbandi
News Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A high-level 11-member Bangladeshi delegation on Tuesday went for the spot visit to Farakka Barrage in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The delegation has arrived for discussions on Ganga Water Treaty, which is due for renewal in 2026.

The delegation will examine the quantity of water flow from the Ganga to the Padma at Farakka, sources told The Tribune.

The delegation, led by Mohammad Abdul Hossain, a member of the Joint River Commission (JRC) comprising high-level officials, arrived in West Bengal by train.

Advertisement

The visit comes at the backdrop against the critical juncture in India-Bangladesh relations, which have often been strained over water-sharing disputes and broader geopolitical concerns.

The delegation will hold meetings with Jal Shakti Ministry officials from Thursday for two days (March 6 to March 7) in Kolkata. Both India and Bangladesh are set to hold the 86th meeting of the joint committee of technical experts next week regarding the renewal of the 30-year-old treaty for sharing the waters of the trans-boundary river.

Advertisement

The Ganga Water Treaty was signed on December 12, 1996 by then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

It's a 30-year treaty set to expire in 2026. The treaty addresses the sharing of water from the Ganga river between the two countries. Over the years, the treaty has faced criticism, particularly from Bangladesh side, which has consistently alleged that the agreement was skewed in India’s favour, causing significant water shortages in Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper