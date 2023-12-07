Garba makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: UNESCO has approved inclusion of Gujarat’s garba dance in its “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”, CM Bhupendra Patel said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. TNS

Medical emergency: Flight diverted to Karachi

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight to Dubai from Ahmedabad was diverted to Karachi after a passenger suffered a “suspected heart attack” on Tuesday night. The patient’s condition is stated to be stable. IANS

SC restores cheating case against Choksi, wife

New Delhi: In a setback to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi & his wife, the SC has restored a cheating case lodged by the Gujarat Police, setting aside a 2017 HC order quashing FIR against them.

