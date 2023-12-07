Garba makes it to UNESCO's cultural heritage list

New Delhi: UNESCO has approved inclusion of Gujarat’s garba dance in its “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”, CM Bhupendra Patel said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. TNS
Medical emergency: Flight diverted to Karachi
New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight to Dubai from Ahmedabad was diverted to Karachi after a passenger suffered a “suspected heart attack” on Tuesday night. The patient’s condition is stated to be stable. IANS
SC restores cheating case against Choksi, wife
New Delhi: In a setback to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi & his wife, the SC has restored a cheating case lodged by the Gujarat Police, setting aside a 2017 HC order quashing FIR against them.
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...