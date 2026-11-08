Garlands, tika and treats: Nepal Embassy celebrates Kukur Tihar in Delhi

For once, the spotlight was not on the diplomats, but on their four-legged companions.

Adorned with bright marigold garlands, their foreheads marked with red tika and treated to special delicacies, dogs were the stars of the day as the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi celebrated Kukur Tihar on Sunday.

The celebration brought together members of the Nepali community, diplomats and embassy staff, who gathered to honour the animals in keeping with a cherished tradition of their homeland.

For Nepalis, Kukur Tihar is an expression of gratitude towards animals whose loyalty, companionship and protective instincts have earned them a special place in human lives.

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Observed as part of the five-day Tihar festival, also known as Yamapanchak or Deepawali, Kukur Tihar falls on the second day of the celebrations. This year, it was observed on November 8, coinciding with Laxmi Puja in the evening.

Across Nepal, the day sees dogs, whether pampered household pets or street companions, receiving special attention. They are adorned with marigold garlands, have vermilion tika applied to their foreheads and are offered food ranging from rice, meat and eggs to sweets.

The tradition has deep roots in Hindu mythology. Dogs are associated with Yama, the god of death, and are believed to serve as his messengers and guardians. They are also regarded as sentinels who guard the gates of the underworld.

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The Mahabharata offers perhaps the most touching illustration of this bond. During his final journey towards heaven, Yudhishthira refuses to abandon the dog that has faithfully accompanied him. His decision becomes a test of compassion and righteousness, with the animal eventually revealed as a divine manifestation.

Beyond religious beliefs, the festival celebrates the many ways dogs enrich human lives — as companions and guardians, as well as through their work in policing, security operations and search-and-rescue missions.

Tihar, often described as Nepal's festival of lights, is marked by illuminated homes, colourful decorations, traditional songs and family gatherings. Its five days are dedicated to honouring crows, dogs, cows, oxen and the bond between brothers and sisters.

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But on Kukur Tihar, it is the dogs who get their moment in the sun — and perhaps a few extra treats for good measure.