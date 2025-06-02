DT
Gazette notification issued for Rajya Sabha election to be held on June 19 for 8 seats of Tamil Nadu and Assam

Gazette notification issued for Rajya Sabha election to be held on June 19 for 8 seats of Tamil Nadu and Assam

Counting of votes will also take place on the same day
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative image/File
The Law Ministry on Monday issued a gazette notification for conducting the biennial elections for the eight Rajya Sabha seats, including six seats from Tamil Nadu and two seats from Assam.

The polling for the eight seats will be held on June 19.

“In pursuance of Section 12 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), the President is pleased to call upon the elected members of the Legislative Assembly of each states to elect, in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and of the rules and orders made thereunder, the number of member(s) specified against each state,” the notification said.

According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes will also take place on the same day, i.e. June 19.

Six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu — Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohamed Abdulla, P Wilson and Vaiko — will retire on July 24 this year.

Also, two seats from Assam will fall vacant with the retirement of Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya on June 14.

