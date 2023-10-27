Gear up for situations resulting from global challenges: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed upon the importance of joint planning and execution of operations by the three services.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Air Force Commanders’ Conference here, Rajnath addressed the issue of joint operations at a time when the integration of the three services is pending.

Enhance operational preparedness Enhance operational preparedness and examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context. —Rajnath Singh, Defence minister

The Chief of Defence Staff has been tasked with bringing about a system of three services working in unison. The minister asked the commanders to enhance operational preparedness and examine the rapidly changing global geo-political situation and assess them in the Indian context.

“New trends have emerged in the field of air warfare and there is a need to analyse and learn from them to strengthen the defence preparedness,” he said, while asking the IAF to focus on strengthening the air defence systems and use of drones. “There are new challenges emanating from the global security scenario. We must always be ready to deal with them,” he said.

The minister was briefed on IAF’s operational preparedness by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Rajnath praised the role played by the IAF during the recent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and other flood-affected areas.

The conference, which is held biannually, involves discussions on charting lAF’s way ahead, given the current geo-political environment and technological imperatives. Eminent national security experts and accomplished personalities from various fields are invited to present their views during the conference.

