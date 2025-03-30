DT
PT
Home / India / Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Beed, no casualty; 2 held

Officials say internal portion of the mosque was damaged in the blast
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:53 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Gelatin sticks kept allegedly by a man at a mosque triggered a blast in the religious structure in Maharashtra's Beed district early on Sunday, police said.

No person was injured in the incident which occurred at around 2.30 am at Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, they said, adding the blast damaged the internal portion of the structure.

Two persons have been apprehended in this connection, the police said. The incident led to tension in the village.

Heavy security was deployed in the village to avoid any law and order-related issue, an official said.

A man entered the mosque from its back side and allegedly kept some gelatin sticks there, which triggered a blast, as per officials.

The village head alerted the Talawada police at around 4 am. The internal portion of the mosque was damaged in the blast, an official said.

After receiving information, Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with a forensic science team also reached the spot, the official said.

The Beed Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the blast inside the mosque, Kanwat said.

A case has been registered against the accused and stern action will be taken against them as per the law, he said. Kanwat also appealed to people not to spread any rumours and help the police to maintain law and order.

