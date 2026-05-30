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Home / India / Gen Chauhan wraps up 'very satisfying' tenure as CDS; Lt Gen Subramani to take charge on Sunday

Gen Chauhan wraps up 'very satisfying' tenure as CDS; Lt Gen Subramani to take charge on Sunday

Farewell ceremony marks end of military career spanning more than four decades

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani. Image credits/X @ajitkdubey
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Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday described his tenure as “very satisfying” as he wrapped up a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the top military post, during which he focused on bringing synergy among the three services.

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Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday.

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“I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure,” the outgoing CDS told reporters after he was accorded a ceremonial tri-services guard of honour.

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Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country’s senior-most military commander in September 2022, over nine months after the first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played a key role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor along with the three service chiefs.

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During his tenure, he focused on ensuring tri-services synergy to enhance India’s military prowess in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

The Chief of Defence Staff also initiated a number of measures towards India’s plan to roll out the theaterisation model by creating integrated military commands.

“It’s a matter of great honour for me to superannuate with a tri-services guard of honour. I thank the three services and Headquarters IDS (Integrated Defence Staff) for it. With the conclusion of the guard of honour, I bid farewell to my colleagues in uniform, comrades in arms,” Gen Chauhan said.

“I just laid the wreath at the War Memorial for the last time in uniform, as a humble tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. After the wreath laying, I was welcomed by friends, relatives and well-wishers. This is symbolic of my transition from uniform to civilian life,” he said.

Gen Chauhan’s tenure was to end on September 30 last year, but he was given an extension.

He had retired from service in May 2021 in the rank of lieutenant general, but assumed the rank of a four-star General after taking charge as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff.

Gen Chauhan was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when Indian fighter jets pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot in February 2019. He was known to have provided key inputs for the operation.

Born on May 18, 1961, Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

In his distinguished career, Gen Chauhan held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India.

The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command.

Later, he commanded a corps in the Northeast and subsequently went on to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

Gen Chauhan was awarded with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.

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