Gen Naravane pens military thriller

Former Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane (Retd) has ventured into fiction writing with his novel, “The Cantonment Conspiracy”, a military thriller set in the near future. Speaking at a discussion at the India International Centre on Saturday, Naravane described the shift from soldiering to storytelling as a natural evolution.

“Just as an artist doesn’t confine themselves to one form, I wanted to try something different,” he said, adding, “Becoming a storyteller is just an extension of the many good stories I’ve shared through my life.”

The novel follows close on the heels of his memoir “Four Stars of Destiny”. While “The Cantonment Conspiracy” is fiction, Naravane said its plot draws heavily from his field experience and years of interaction with people from all walks of life, including villagers and soldiers.

He revealed that while the story’s premise had long been in his mind, the identity of the actual culprit evolved as the writing progressed. The narrative, set in 2026, touches upon future developments in the armed forces — including the commissioning of the first batch of women officers from the National Defence Academy after training at IMA Dehradun.

Strong female characters feature prominently in the story, a reflection of the push for gender inclusivity in the forces during his tenure. “The induction of women into permanent commission has found its way into the plot,” he said.

The novel spans a wide socio-economic canvas, portraying characters from diverse backgrounds. “Disparities have fuelled unrest in regions like Manipur, and such realities shape the backdrop of the story,” he noted.

More than just a thriller, the book humanises defence personnel, presenting them as individuals grappling with emotions and moral dilemmas. “Soldiers, too, face emotional upheavals,” Naravane said, hinting at the novel’s many twists and turns.