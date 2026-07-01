Gen Seth takes over as 31st Army Chief

Gen Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday took over as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who superannuated after more than four decades of service.

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Gen Dwivedi said, “Future wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented. Therefore, the direction for the armed forces is clear: to see together, decide together and act together.”

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An officer of the Armoured Corps, Gen Seth was commissioned into the Army in December 1986. It is the first time in more than three decades that an Armoured Corps officer has become the Army Chief. The last officer from the Armoured Corps to hold the post was Gen Shankar Roychowdhury, who retired in September 1997.

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Gen Seth has extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Army’s combat effectiveness and long-term transformation.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

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The General Officer has commanded formations at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the western theatre and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. As a Lieutenant General, he commanded both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, which are responsible for operations along India’s western front.

Commanding two operational Army Commands is a rare distinction. In these roles, he provided strategic oversight across critical theatres for more than two-and-a-half years. He has also held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development.

Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, Gen Seth has served in strategic planning and capability development roles at Army Headquarters, helping shape the Army’s modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force-structuring initiatives. His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield needs.

An accomplished military professional, Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education, securing top positions in several courses of instruction. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College and has also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and deep understanding of contemporary military affairs.