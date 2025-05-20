General Asim Munir becomes Pakistan’s second Field Marshal after Ayub Khan

The Pakistan Government has promoted General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, recognising his exceptional leadership and strategic vision in ensuring national security. This prestigious promotion makes him the second military officer in Pakistan’s history to hold this rank, after General Ayub Khan, who was conferred the rank in 1959.

The promotion to Field Marshal is largely ceremonial, acknowledging General Munir’s outstanding contributions to the country’s security and defence.

The decision to promote General Munir was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who later met with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the matter.

General Munir humbly accepted the promotion, stating that it’s not a personal achievement but a tribute to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan. He emphasised that the honour demands the highest sacrifice and expressed gratitude to the President, Prime Minister, and the federal cabinet for their trust in him.