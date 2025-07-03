DT
Home / India / Ghana MPs come dressed in Indian attire for PM Modi's address

Ghana MPs come dressed in Indian attire for PM Modi's address

Speaker Alban Bagbin said their love for India, its culture and people is enormous
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
PM meets Ghana MP who came dressed in Indian attire for his speech.
Some members of the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday came dressed in Indian attire to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the House.

PM meets Ghana MP who came dressed in Indian attire for his speech.

The speaker of the Parliament of Ghana introduced the members in question and said “they were itching to visit India”.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, said the members' love for India, its culture and people is enormous. While one of the MPs sported a traditional achkan with a turban, another wore a red salwar kameez with a dupatta.

