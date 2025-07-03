Some members of the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday came dressed in Indian attire to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the House.

The speaker of the Parliament of Ghana introduced the members in question and said “they were itching to visit India”.

Some Members of Parliament donned traditional Indian attire in a show of solidarity as India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, visited Ghana’s Parliament to observe proceedings.#CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/O4QisnBHYa — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) July 3, 2025

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, said the members' love for India, its culture and people is enormous. While one of the MPs sported a traditional achkan with a turban, another wore a red salwar kameez with a dupatta.