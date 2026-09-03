Girl dies, 70 fall ill after ‘taking’ malaria drug at Andhra camp

A seven-year-old girl has died and around 70 people have fallen ill in Andhra Pradesh’s Gollaguppa village after chloroquine tablets were distributed at a fever-surveillance camp on September 1 amid a surge in malaria cases, raising concerns over the safety of the anti-malarial drug distribution.

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A Class II student, Madivi Jamuna, died while undergoing treatment. Among those who fell ill are 54 students.

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a probe and directed health officials to monitor the situation in the village.

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Chloroquine tablets are primarily used to prevent and treat malaria. The tablets were distributed in the village during a fever-surveillance camp on September 1. District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said the camp was organised after two villagers tested positive for malaria.

He said Jamuna fell ill and lost consciousness after taking the tablet. She was shifted to a primary health centre and later to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana, where she died.

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Both Plasmodium vivax and Plasmodium falciparum malaria are prevalent in the tribal region around Gollaguppa village. Plasmodium falciparum is considered the more dangerous form of malaria.

According to official statistics, Gollaguppa village in Polavaram district recorded 1,320 malaria cases in 2024 and 1,832 cases in 2025. More than 1,486 cases have been reported so far in 2026. The district has a population of 3,67,767.

The death of four-year-old Sode Lasya of Peda Seethanapalli, another village in Andhra Pradesh, in August has put health officials under further scrutiny.