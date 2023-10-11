Girl loses hand, legs after being thrown before train in UP for resisting sexual harassment

PTI

Bareilly (UP), October 11

A 17-year-old girl is battling for life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a train here when she tried to stop them from sexually harassing her, her family alleged on Wednesday.

The girl also suffered multiple fractures in the incident in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday, they said.

One person has been arrested in this connection, the district magistrate said. Four policemen have also been suspended for negligence.

Bareilly SSP: The accused and his father have been arrested. Three policemem including the area SHO have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/EKdpDdqIz8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 11, 2023

The father of the intermediate student alleged that a youth and his companion used to harass his daughter when she went for tuitions in the evenings.

The girl's parents had also complained to the family of the accused.

On Tuesday, the girl was found in a bloodied state with her legs and one hand amputated near the Khadau railway crossing. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was operated on.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, it cannot be said yet whether the student was thrown in front of the train or she was injured by some other means.

The girl was allegedly stopped by the youths when she was returning home from her tuition class and misbehaved with her. When she protested, they threw her in front of the train, the police said.

Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and an assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the girl's family.

Considering the seriousness of her condition, she is being shifted to a higher medical centre. The government will bear the entire cost of her treatment, Kumar said.

Senior officials visited the girl in hospital to enquire about her health.

Hospital Director Dr OP Bhaskar said the girl's legs were amputated below the knee. She also lost a hand in the incident. Her condition is worrying.

The CB Ganj police station inspector in-charge, a sub-inspector and two constables were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered by Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrabhan. Bhati has been directed to probe the case, a senior official said.

The girl's father alleged that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate.