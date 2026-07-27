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Home / India / Girl stabbed in neck for rejecting proposal in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Girl stabbed in neck for rejecting proposal in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

The incident occurred at the victim’s residence in Keezhamoongiladi village

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PTI
Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu), Updated At : 03:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A 16-year-old schoolgirl is battling for her life after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a person whose advances she had repeatedly spurned, police said.

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The incident occurred on Sunday at the victim’s residence in Keezhamoongiladi village in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

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The accused, identified as Iyappan, used to frequent the Class 11 student’s house for electrical repair work, during which he developed an infatuation for her. He had approached the minor multiple times, but she had consistently rejected his proposals, a police official said.

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Exploiting the absence of the girl’s mother, who had left for her job at a textile shop, Iyappan entered the house on Sunday knowing the teenager was alone. When she turned him down once again, he attacked her with a knife, inflicting a deep wound on her neck before fleeing the spot.

Alerted by the teenager’s cries, neighbours rushed to the house and summoned an ambulance. She was taken to the Chidambaram Government Hospital, where doctors stated her condition is critical.

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Chidambaram Taluk police have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the absconding accused.

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