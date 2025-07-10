DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Girls made to strip for menstruation check in Maharashtra school; principal among 8 booked

Girls made to strip for menstruation check in Maharashtra school; principal among 8 booked

The incident occurs at the RS Damani school in Shahapur area on Tuesday after bloodstains are found in its toilet
article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Girl students of classes 5 to 10 at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district were made to strip to check if they were menstruating, prompting police to register a case against eight people, including the principal and four teachers, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the RS Damani school in Shahapur area on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in its toilet, the officials said on Wednesday.

It sparked an outrage among the girls' parents, who protested on the school premises on Wednesday and sought action against its management and teachers involved in the episode.

Advertisement

As per the complaint lodged by a parent of one of the students, the girls, studying in classes 5 to10 were called to the school's convention hall and shown photos of blood stains in the toilet and floor by screening them through a projector.

The students were asked if anyone from them was going through the menstrual cycle.

Advertisement

The girls were then divided into two groups. All those who said they were menstruating were asked to give their thumb impression to the teachers. But those girls who said they were not experiencing it, were taken to the toilet one by one with a woman attendant checking their private parts, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the school principal, four teachers, the attendant and two trustees, the police said.

When parents learnt about the girls being subjected to this kind of a check, they gathered at the school and demanded action against the teachers involved, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane rural) Rahul Zalte said.

"The situation turned tense for a while with the irate parents demanding action," he said.

The police were probing the entire incident, the official said.

The case was registered against the eight people under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

No one has been arrested so far, senior inspector Mukesh Dhage of the Shahapur police station said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts