Girls outshine boys in Himachal Class XII results

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala: Girls have bagged top positions in the arts, science and commerce streams in the Class XII examination of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the result of which was declared on Monday.

In the arts and science streams, students from private schools dominated top positions, while students from government schools led the pack in the commerce stream. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.76.

