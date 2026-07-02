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Home / India / Gita Press announces first-ever trilingual edition of Bhagavad Gita

Gita Press announces first-ever trilingual edition of Bhagavad Gita

The edition aims to make the sacred text more accessible to young readers, the Indian diaspora and those unfamiliar with the Devanagari script

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Gita Press, the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious literature, has announced its first-ever trilingual edition of the Bhagavad Gita, featuring Sanskrit, Hindi and English in a single volume.

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The edition aims to make the sacred text more accessible to young readers, the Indian diaspora and those unfamiliar with the Devanagari script.

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The innovative publication will feature the original Sanskrit shlokas, Hindi translation and English translation, allowing readers to pronounce the verses correctly even if they cannot read Sanskrit or Hindi.

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According to Gorakhpur's Gita Press, the initiative seeks to bridge linguistic barriers while preserving the authenticity of the sacred text.

It will be printed on high-quality paper with illustrations that match the verses.

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The book aims to make the Bhagavad Gita easier to read and understand.

According to the publisher, the edition has been designed specially for young readers, and people not familiar with the Devanagari script.

Printed on high-quality art paper with illustrations matching the context of the verses, the book aims to combine accessibility with an attractive presentation.

Established in 1923 in Gorakhpur, the institution has published hundreds of millions of copies of religious texts, including the Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, Puranas and Hanuman Chalisa, making it one of the world’s largest religious publishers.

The new trilingual edition reflects changing reading habits among younger audiences and the growing global interest in Indian spiritual literature.

By combining three languages in a single volume, the publication is expected to benefit students, devotees, members of the Indian diaspora, and foreign readers seeking an authentic yet accessible version of the Bhagavad Gita.

The inclusion of Roman transliteration is particularly significant, enabling readers unfamiliar with the Devanagari script to recite the verses while simultaneously understanding their meaning through Hindi and English translations.

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