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Home / India / Gitanjali Angmo’s bold message: ‘High time Hindu nationalist party learnt…’

Gitanjali Angmo’s bold message: ‘High time Hindu nationalist party learnt…’

Unlike many of their counterparts across the world, the youth have shown that you can stand firmly against injustice without burning your own country down, says Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. PTI file
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Soon after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo posted on X, “If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z.”

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She went on to say, “They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience. Unlike many of their counterparts across the world, they have shown that you can stand firmly against injustice without burning your own country down.”

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In a bold message, she wrote, “Maybe it's time the Hindu nationalist party learnt a thing or two from these young Indians about Hinduism, nationalism, and what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru.”

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'From accountability, now to reforms': Wangchuk

Meanwhile, the man who added vigour to the CJP’s protest over NEET paper leak, Wangchuk, posted, “IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS.”

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Sonam Wangchuk

@Wangchuk66

1h

IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY, NOW TO REFORMS

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