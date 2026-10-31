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Home / India / Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggers alert in Bengal, Assam

Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggers alert in Bengal, Assam

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Lemthang in Bhutan sent overflowing water downstream through the Mo Chhu river towards the Sankosh river.
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Authorities in West Bengal and Assam have stepped up emergency preparedness following a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Lemthang in Bhutan, which sent overflowing water downstream through the Mo Chhu river towards the Sankosh river, raising concerns over possible flooding in vulnerable areas of north Bengal and western Assam.

While a high alert was sounded in vulnerable regions, WB CM Suvendu Adhikari said the situation in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar was normal.

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Speaking to the media on the situation in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, Adhikari said senior district officials, police personnel and elected representatives had remained on the ground throughout the night to monitor developments and coordinate emergency measures. “Everything is completely normal. Throughout the night, until 4 am, the SP, ministers, MLAs and the DM were all on-site, working,” he said.

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The CM said the crisis level was currently in the green zone. He also confirmed that all 47 persons who had earlier been reported missing had been traced and were safe.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Gauhati said the government was closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial lake outburst across vulnerable revenue circles in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

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