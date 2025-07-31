DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Glad Trump has stated a fact, everyone knows Indian economy is dead: Rahul Gandhi

Glad Trump has stated a fact, everyone knows Indian economy is dead: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:43 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon Sof Parliament, in New Delhi on July 31, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everyone knows Indian economy is a dead economy, adding that he was glad that US President Donald Trump had stated a fact.

Advertisement

“I am glad President Trump has stated a fact. Everyone knows Indian economy is a dead economy, everyone except Prime Minister and Finance Minister know that,” Gandhi said speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex.

He asked why should anyone be surprised at the Trump statement.

Advertisement

“You don’t know Indian economy is a dead economy? You have any confusion? The whole world knows Indian economy is dead and the BJP has destroyed it to help Adani. Why are you all looking surprised?” Gandhi asked reporters.

Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts