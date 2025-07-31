Glad Trump has stated a fact, everyone knows Indian economy is dead: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said everyone knows Indian economy is a dead economy, adding that he was glad that US President Donald Trump had stated a fact.

“I am glad President Trump has stated a fact. Everyone knows Indian economy is a dead economy, everyone except Prime Minister and Finance Minister know that,” Gandhi said speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex.

He asked why should anyone be surprised at the Trump statement.

“You don’t know Indian economy is a dead economy? You have any confusion? The whole world knows Indian economy is dead and the BJP has destroyed it to help Adani. Why are you all looking surprised?” Gandhi asked reporters.

Gandhi also claimed that a trade deal with the US will happen and Trump will define it, while Prime Minister Modi will do what the American President tells him to do.