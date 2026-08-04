Glaw Lake declared India’s 101st Ramsar Site; first for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh’s Glaw Lake has been declared India’s 101st Ramsar Site, becoming the state’s first wetland to receive the internationally recognised status.

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Announcing the development, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the pristine freshwater lake, nestled within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary in the Eastern Himalayas, is a biodiversity hotspot.

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He described the recognition as a significant milestone for biodiversity conservation, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.

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Spread over 2.5 hectares, Glaw Lake is located on the northern side of Wakro town in Lohit district and is known for its rich ecological diversity.

“Fed by perennial mountain streams, it is surrounded by lush vegetation, with more than 150 tree species and 49 orchid species recorded within the site and its catchment.

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“From 26 Ramsar Sites in 2014 to 101 today, this remarkable journey reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development,” Yadav said.

Powered by 101 🇮🇳🌿 India continues Her journey beyond a century in designating Ramsar Sites. Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site—a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods. Nestled… pic.twitter.com/VnjLwV8Xfs — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 3, 2026

According to local mythology, the Mishmi tribes believe that four girls and boys, regarded as deities, reside within the lake and protect not only the waterbody but also everyone around it.

Last year, India proposed the inclusion of Glaw Lake as a Ramsar Site.

Ramsar Sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, adopted in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran. These ecologically rich ecosystems play a crucial role in water security.

Under the Ramsar Convention, a wetland is eligible for designation as a Wetland of International Importance if it fulfils at least one of nine internationally accepted criteria. These include representing a rare or unique wetland type within its biogeographic region, supporting threatened species or ecological communities, maintaining biodiversity through significant plant and animal populations, and providing critical habitats during key stages of species' life cycles or periods of environmental stress.

A site may also qualify if it regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds or at least 1% of the global population of a waterbird species.

In addition, wetlands that sustain important indigenous fish populations, serve as spawning, nursery or migratory habitats for fish, or regularly support 1% of the population of a wetland-dependent non-avian species are also considered eligible for Ramsar recognition.