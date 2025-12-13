Global art community converges as Kochi Biennale kicks off

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025 opened on Friday, marking the beginning of the sixth edition of India’s largest contemporary art festival. The inaugural programme unfolded across multiple Biennale venues in Fort Kochi and Willingdon Island, drawing artists, curators, cultural practitioners and visitors from India and abroad.

The gates of Aspinwall House opened at noon, accompanied by a traditional thayambaka performance by Margi Rahitha Krishnadas and her ensemble on the chenda. The ceremonial hoisting of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale flag followed shortly afterward.

The afternoon featured a series of performances across venues: A New Alphabet by Monica de Miranda at Aspinwall Courtyard, Procession for a Shifting Storm by Zarina Muhammad at Coir Godown, and Hallucinations of an Artefact by Mandeep Raikhy at SMS Hall. Programming also extended to Island Warehouse on Willingdon Island as part of the Biennale’s multi-site presentation.

The official inauguration took place in the evening at Parade Ground, Fort Kochi, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally declared the Biennale open. In his address, he underscored the Biennale’s role in placing Kerala on the global cultural map and fostering dialogue through art.

The evening concluded with a concert by Shanka Tribe, marking the start of the Biennale’s exhibition and performance calendar for the months ahead.