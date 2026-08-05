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Home / India / Global Hunger Index deeply flawed, doesn’t reflect India’s true position: MoS Savitri Thakur

Global Hunger Index deeply flawed, doesn’t reflect India’s true position: MoS Savitri Thakur

Replying in Rajya Sabha, MoS says GHI relies on unreliable methodology; cites NFHS-6 data showing improvement in child malnutrition indicators

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur. File photo
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The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a deeply flawed measure of poverty and does not reflect India’s true position, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

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Replying to a question by TMC MP Derek O’Brien on India’s ranking in the index, Thakur said three of the four constituent indicators of the GHI—stunting, wasting and under-five mortality rate—do not reflect the prevalence of hunger in the overall population.

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“The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a self-styled private construct published by three NGOs. It is a deeply flawed measure of ‘Hunger’ and does not reflect India’s true position,” she told the House.

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The Minister said only one indicator in the index—Prevalence of Undernourishment (PoU)—is directly related to hunger.

“...even this indicator suffers from significant methodological and data limitations. In view of these shortcomings, the methodology adopted in the GHI is unreliable and it cannot be taken to reflect hunger in the overall population,” Thakur said.

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O’Brien had sought to know whether the largest population of hungry people lives in India, the extent of malnutrition among women and children, particularly in rural areas, and the steps taken by the government over the past five years to combat malnutrition.

The Global Hunger Index is an annual report that measures and tracks hunger at the global, regional and national levels. It assesses the prevalence of hunger and undernutrition in individual countries and evaluates progress and setbacks in the global fight against hunger.

The index was originally developed by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in collaboration with German aid organisation Welthungerhilfe and was first published in 2006. Concern Worldwide joined as a co-publisher in 2007. Since 2018, Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide have jointly published the report after IFPRI transferred the project to them. In 2024, the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (IFHV) joined as an academic partner.

Thakur said the Centre has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) across all states and Union Territories to substantially supplement the food requirements of up to 75 per cent of the rural population and up to 50 per cent of the urban population.

“Coverage under PMGKAY is substantially high to ensure that all the vulnerable and needy sections of society get its benefit. While Antyodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) households, which constitute the poorest of the poor, are entitled to 35 Kg of food grains, per household per month, Priority Households (PHH) are entitled to 5 Kg of food grains per person per month free of cost. At present, 79.09 crore beneficiaries are covered and they are getting free of cost food grains under PMGKAY,” she said.

The Minister also said successive rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) since 1992-93 have shown improvements in child malnutrition indicators across the country.

“The latest National Family Health Survey-6 shows improvements in child malnutrition across India, with stunting among children under five dropping to 29.3% (from 35.5% in NFHS-5) and underweight rates falling to 29.2% (from 32.1%),” she told the Upper House.

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