Global powers upset with our rise using CJP, Rahul, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday attacked the Congress and the CJP over ongoing protests regarding the SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. It alleged that both were acting on the behest of external forces.

Speaking in Patna on Saturday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said certain forces just cannot digest India’s ascent. “At a time when we are progressing towards becoming a developed nation and 1.4 billion Indians are participating in this journey with a firm resolve to transform India into a Viksit Bharat, there are certain forces within the country that simply cannot digest this progress,” Nabin said.

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He said these forces find the nation’s development difficult to accept. “The entire world is in the grip of a crisis while India is standing out as the only nation moving along the path of growth and development. But certain global powers, upset with our progress, are finding willing instruments in the form of Opposition leader Rahul and the CJP team, using them as toolkits,” he alleged.

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He said Rahul and his colleagues in the opposition must know that the 1.4 billion Indians are watching. “Their objectives and their intentions will never succeed. People will not allow them to succees,” said BJP chief.