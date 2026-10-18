DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Global powers upset with our rise using CJP, Rahul, says BJP

Global powers upset with our rise using CJP, Rahul, says BJP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:17 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The BJP on Saturday attacked the Congress and the CJP over ongoing protests regarding the SIR and CEC Gyanesh Kumar. It alleged that both were acting on the behest of external forces.

Speaking in Patna on Saturday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said certain forces just cannot digest India’s ascent. “At a time when we are progressing towards becoming a developed nation and 1.4 billion Indians are participating in this journey with a firm resolve to transform India into a Viksit Bharat, there are certain forces within the country that simply cannot digest this progress,” Nabin said.

Advertisement

He said these forces find the nation’s development difficult to accept. “The entire world is in the grip of a crisis while India is standing out as the only nation moving along the path of growth and development. But certain global powers, upset with our progress, are finding willing instruments in the form of Opposition leader Rahul and the CJP team, using them as toolkits,” he alleged.

Advertisement

He said Rahul and his colleagues in the opposition must know that the 1.4 billion Indians are watching. “Their objectives and their intentions will never succeed. People will not allow them to succees,” said BJP chief.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts