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Home / India / Global South bearing brunt of climate change: Modi in Seychelles

Global South bearing brunt of climate change: Modi in Seychelles

The PM highlighted how the effects of climate change are already visible on coastlines, marine ecosystems, weather patterns and communities

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PTI
Victoria (Seychelles), Updated At : 05:27 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, unseen, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Global South, especially island nations, was bearing the brunt of climate change, as he underlined the need for equitable climate action in his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles.

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In his speech, he highlighted how the effects of climate change are already visible on coastlines, marine ecosystems, weather patterns and communities.

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"The Global South, and especially the island nations, are the most impacted by climate change. Its effects are already visible on our coastlines, in the marine ecosystem, in weather patterns, and in our communities," said Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the archipelagic nation.

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Modi also reiterated that countries which had contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences, and stressed that climate action must be guided by "fairness, responsibility and equity".

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He further said India and Seychelles shared the vision of a world where development was more inclusive and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.

"This is the spirit that unites the Global South. And this is the vision that India and Seychelles will continue to advance together," he said.

"Seychelles occupies a special place for India's vision in the Indian Ocean," the prime minister said. "The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us."

The Prime Minister also proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.

"Together, we can build partnerships in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism," he said.

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