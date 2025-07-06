Global South is victim of ‘double standards’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

The Global South has often been a victim of “double standards” and nations that make major contributions to the world economy are deprived of a seat at the decision-making table, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he pressed for urgent reforms of the key bodies, including the UN Security Council.

Advertisement

In an address at the BRICS Summit, Modi said two-thirds of humanity has not received adequate representation in the global institutions formed in the 20th century.

Without the Global South, these institutions seem like a mobile phone with a SIM card but no network, he said.

Advertisement

The annual BRICS Summit began with a group photo of the leaders of the bloc’s member nations followed by an address by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The Global South has often been a victim of double standards. Whether it is about development, distribution of resources, or security-related issues,” Modi said.

Advertisement

In his remarks at the first plenary session, the prime minister rued the Global South has often received nothing but token gestures on issues like climate finance, sustainable development and technology access.

“Countries that have a major contribution to today’s global economy have not been given a seat at the decision-making table,” he said.

“This is not just a question of representation, but also of credibility and effectiveness,” he added.

Modi said the world today needs a new multipolar and inclusive order and this has to begin with comprehensive reforms in global institutions.

“Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible. There should be changes in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the challenges of the countries of the Global South should be given priority in policy-making.

The expansion of BRICS is proof of the fact that it is an organisation that has the capacity to change itself according to the times, he said.

“Now we will have to show the same willpower for reforms in institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO and multilateral development banks.”

“In the age of artificial intelligence, where technology is updated every week, it is not acceptable for a global institution to not be updated even once in 80 years,” he said.

Modi said “21st century software cannot be run by 20th century type-writers”.

“India has always considered it its duty to rise above its own interests and work in the interest of humanity,” he said.

“We are fully committed to make constructive contributions on all subjects, along with the BRICS countries,” Modi added.