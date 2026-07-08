GMR Airports to invest Rs 300 crore in Nagpur Airport; plans to raise capacity to 30 million passengers

GMR Airports Ltd on Wednesday announced a Rs 300-crore investment to modernise Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, unveiling a multi-phase expansion plan that aims to increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from the current 3 million to 30 million passengers annually over the 30-year concession period, with the potential to further scale it up to 50 million passengers a year.

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The company also plans to develop Nagpur into a major aviation and cargo hub, targeting a long-term cargo handling capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes per annum, leveraging the city’s strategic location at the geographical centre of India and the MIHAN ecosystem.

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The announcement follows the completion of the airport’s privatisation process and the handover of nearly 1,000 hectares of land by Maharashtra Airport Infrastructure Ltd (MIL) on June 25. Following the declaration of the Commercial Operations Date (COD), GMR Nagpur International Airport Ltd (GNIAL) has taken over operations and begun implementing its long-term development roadmap.

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The first phase of the project, spread over the next eight years, will begin with immediate upgrades to the existing airport at an investment of around Rs 300 crore, focusing on passenger experience, operational efficiency and capacity enhancement.

The initial works, expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, include refurbishment of the existing terminal and associated airside and landside facilities, installation of additional check-in counters and self-check-in kiosks, expansion of the security screening area with additional X-ray machines, an express security lane for hand baggage-only passengers, expansion of the forecourt kerb, upgraded washrooms, dedicated domestic and international lounges and an increase in bus boarding gates from two to four.

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The second phase, planned over the next three to four years, includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal with an initial annual capacity of 4 million passengers, additional contact and remote aircraft stands, a new cargo terminal with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, an in-flight kitchen, a fuel farm with an underground fuel handling system, enhanced ground handling infrastructure, expanded parking facilities, improved access roads and commercial development on the city side.

In the third phase, scheduled over the fifth to eighth years, GMR Airports plans to construct a second runway, a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and technical building, along with dedicated power and water infrastructure and other facilities required to support future traffic growth and operational resilience.

The company said the airport has been planned as a future-ready aviation ecosystem with a focus on operational excellence, digital technology, sustainability and improved passenger amenities. The development plan also includes greater use of green energy, rainwater harvesting, environmentally responsible infrastructure and extensive landscaping.

Of the nearly 1,000 hectares handed over to GNIAL, around 100 hectares have been earmarked for Aerocity development, which is expected to create commercial opportunities, generate employment and support regional economic growth.

Chairman of GMR Airports G.B.S. Raju said the company viewed airports as key drivers of economic growth and regional development, adding that the Nagpur project reflected its long-term strategy of developing world-class aviation infrastructure that strengthens connectivity and contributes to India’s infrastructure-led growth.

S.G.K. Kishore, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Group, said the company aimed to develop Nagpur into a future-ready and sustainable aviation hub with improved connectivity, smarter infrastructure and a reduced environmental footprint.

Nagpur Airport CEO Srikanth Bhandarkar said the project would transform the airport into a modern gateway focused on efficiency, convenience and passenger comfort while supporting the city’s long-term growth.