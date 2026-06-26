GMR Airports Limited formally took over operations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Thursday, expanding its footprint across India's aviation sector and setting the stage for an ambitious transformation of the centrally located airport into a major passenger, cargo and logistics hub.

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The operational takeover marks the addition of Nagpur to GMR's expanding airport portfolio, taking the number of airports operated or under development by the company to nine and further cementing its position as India's largest private airport operator.

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Betting on Nagpur's strategic location at the geographical centre of the country, GMR plans to turn the airport into a key node in India's hub-and-spoke aviation network, with long-term plans to raise annual passenger handling capacity to 30 million.

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Under the 30-year concession agreement, GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited will undertake phased modernisation and expansion of the airport, including the construction of a modern integrated terminal, expansion of airside infrastructure, enhancement of cargo handling facilities and the introduction of digital and sustainability-led initiatives.

The first phase of the redevelopment will focus on expanding terminal capacity to handle three million passengers annually, with subsequent phases aimed at scaling up operations tenfold as traffic demand grows.

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The company also plans to develop a new air traffic control tower and establish a state-of-the-art cargo complex capable of handling 20,000 metric tonnes annually, a move expected to strengthen Nagpur's position as a logistics and distribution centre for Central India.

The takeover comes as the government pushes to deepen regional connectivity and create new aviation growth centres beyond the country's metro cities. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has previously identified Nagpur's location advantage as a key factor in its emergence as a domestic and international transfer hub capable of supporting passenger movement, cargo operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul activities and industrial growth.

GMR Airports Chairman GBS Raju said the handover marked the beginning of Nagpur airport's transformation into a world-class aviation gateway and a major driver of economic activity in the region.

The redevelopment programme is expected to boost domestic and international connectivity, attract investments, support tourism and create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities across Maharashtra and neighbouring states.

"For GMR, the addition of Nagpur is another significant milestone in a rapid expansion strategy that already spans major gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa's Mopa airport, alongside international operations in Indonesia and technical partnerships in the Philippines," said an official.

The company is also developing greenfield airports in Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram and Greece's Crete, underlining its growing ambitions in the global aviation infrastructure space.