Goa becomes first Indian state to grant direct SSC, HSSC equivalency to eligible ITI graduates

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that Goa had become the first and only state in the country to introduce direct Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) equivalency for eligible Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates. The decision is expected to expand opportunities for higher education, government employment and long-term career growth for thousands of skilled students.

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The academic equivalency initiative enables eligible ITI graduates to receive direct SSC and HSSC pass equivalent certificates, allowing them to pursue higher education and apply for jobs where these qualifications are mandatory. The initiative has been notified by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

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Announcing the reforms on World Youth Skills Day, Sawant said the Government’s objective was to bridge the gap between vocational education and formal academics while creating a skilled, employable and future-ready workforce aligned with industry requirements.

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The significance of this reform extends beyond academic recognition. For decades, thousands of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates entered the workforce with the skills employers needed but without the academic qualification that many careers demanded.

Two candidates could possess the same technical expertise, perform the same work and aspire for the same job. Yet one often enjoyed better opportunities simply because they held an SSC or HSSC qualification, while the other did not.

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“The gap was never about ability. It was about eligibility,” Sawant said.

He said by granting direct academic equivalency, the Government had sought to remove this long-standing barrier. A recognised qualification not only determines eligibility for higher education and government jobs but also expands access to better career opportunities, promotions and professional growth. Over time, these opportunities can significantly improve an individual’s earning potential and social mobility.

Alongside the equivalency initiative, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also announced a Rs 180-crore investment to modernise Government ITIs across Goa. The investment will upgrade institutions with advanced laboratories, digital classrooms, modern machinery and industry-standard infrastructure while strengthening training in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, advanced manufacturing, electrical engineering and electronics.