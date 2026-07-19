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Home / India / Goa BJP MLA, ex-minister Jennifer Monserrate passes away

Goa BJP MLA, ex-minister Jennifer Monserrate passes away

She was a 3-time MLA from Taleigo constituency since 2012; was appointed as a cabinet minister and held charge of the revenue, IT and employment departments in 2019

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PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Jennifer Monserrate. Image credits/X @DrPramodPSawant
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Goa BJP MLA and former state cabinet minister Jennifer Monserrate passed away in a hospital here on Sunday after a prolonged illness, sources said.

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She was 56.

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Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief at the demise of his party colleague, who represented the Taleigao assembly constituency in North Goa district.

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The deceased MLA’s husband, Atanasio Monserrate, is currently a minister in the Sawant cabinet, and her son, Rohit Monserrate, is the mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji.

Jennifer Monserrate was a three-term MLA representing the Taleigao constituency since 2012. In July 2019, she was appointed as a cabinet minister and held charge of the revenue, Information Technology as well as labour and employment departments.

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She was among 10 Congress MLAs who switched over to the BJP in 2019. She contested the 2022 Goa election on a BJP ticket.

“Deeply pained by the sad demise of Smt Jennifer Monserrate ji, MLA of Taleigao and former cabinet minister,” CM Sawant said in a post on X.

As the first woman MLA of Taleigao and a three-term legislator, she served the people of her constituency and Goa with dedication and compassion, he said.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, and her countless well-wishers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Sawant added.

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