Goa-bound flight suffers delay after hoax bomb threat

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight carrying about 145 passengers from here was delayed on the runway for almost five hours on Monday after receiving a bomb threat just before takeoff, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to official sources on Tuesday, the flight scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm was ready for departure, before “information was received regarding a bomb threat”.

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Subsequently, bomb threat procedures were initiated. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force conducted thorough checks.

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The prescribed security procedures were carried out, including the anti-sabotage check.

The threat was found to be a hoax after thorough searches, they said.

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Subsequently, the flight departed at around 10.30 pm, sources added.

There was no immediate response from Indigo.