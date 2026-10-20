Goa-bound flight suffers delay after hoax bomb threat
The flight scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm on Monday was ready for departure, before ‘information was received regarding a bomb threat’
A Goa-bound IndiGo flight carrying about 145 passengers from here was delayed on the runway for almost five hours on Monday after receiving a bomb threat just before takeoff, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax.
According to official sources on Tuesday, the flight scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm was ready for departure, before “information was received regarding a bomb threat”.
Subsequently, bomb threat procedures were initiated. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force conducted thorough checks.
The prescribed security procedures were carried out, including the anti-sabotage check.
The threat was found to be a hoax after thorough searches, they said.
Subsequently, the flight departed at around 10.30 pm, sources added.
There was no immediate response from Indigo.