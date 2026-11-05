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Home / India / Goa college rolls out 15-day course for long-lasting marriages

Goa college rolls out 15-day course for long-lasting marriages

The certificate course will be held from December 2 to 17

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PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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We spend nearly two decades preparing for a career, but how much time do we spend preparing for a marriage? That is the question a Goa college is putting to young people while introducing a new certificate course on ‘marriage readiness’.

Marriage readiness goes beyond preparing for a wedding and requires understanding, commitment and the responsibilities of married life. The course helps people explore what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship, Goa College of Home Science Principal Mahesh Pai said.

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The “Marriage Readiness: Preparing for Healthy and Lasting Relationships” certificate course, introduced by the college’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies, will be held from December 2 to 17, Pai said.

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The 15-day course comes after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, at an event in Panaji on Sunday, said the Goa Government intends to introduce pre-marriage counselling across the state to reduce divorces.

According to state law department figures, more than 3,000 marriage and divorce-related petitions were filed in Goa’s civil courts between 2022 and 2025, including 947 in 2024 alone.

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Pai said marriage readiness involves more than preparing for a wedding. “It requires an understanding of oneself, one’s partner, relationships, commitment and the responsibilities of married life,” he said.

The course offers an opportunity to explore these aspects and develop a deeper understanding of what it takes to build a healthy and lasting relationship, he said.

It is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, unmarried young adults and others interested in building healthy relationships and preparing for marriage, Pai said.

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