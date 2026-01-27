DT
Home / India / Goa considering Australia-like social media ban for children

Goa considering Australia-like social media ban for children

Authorities are examining Australia's law to study how to regulate minors' access to social media platforms

article_Author
Reuters
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:40 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Goa is considering an Australia-like social media ban for children, as concerns grow over the risks of such use to their mental health in a nation with more than a billion internet users.

Among the top markets for tech giants such as Meta, Google's YouTube and X, India is estimated to have many users younger than 18, but it lacks national curbs on social media, or even suggestions that the federal government plans one.

Authorities in Goa are examining Australia's law to study how to regulate minors' access to social media platforms, said Rohan Khaunte, the state's infotech minister.

"If possible, (we will) implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media," he told reporters this week. "Details will follow."

Andhra Pradesh, with a population of more than 53 million, has said it is looking into similar measures. Goa by contrast, is the smallest state by area, with a population estimated at over 1.5 million. Andhra Pradesh recently set up a panel of senior ministers to make recommendations within a month after studying such global regulation efforts, media said.

Last year, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, deactivating 4.7 million teen accounts in the first month.

France, Indonesia and Malaysia are among other countries watching the Australian rollout with a view to adopting similar laws.

