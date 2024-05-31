Goa ex-MLAs flag surge in religious tension

PTI

Panaji: As incidents of reportedly hurting religious sentiments are increasing in Goa, former legislators have expressed concern and are holding ‘Hindutva forces’ responsible for disturbing peace and harmony. Former MLA Uday Bhembre said that this had started from ‘Hindutva forces’. Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Tomazinho Cardozo said there was need to bring strong legislation to stop such incidents. IANS

Punish pro-corporate govt: SKM

New Delhi: Ahead of the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday appealed to people to ensure change of government for change in policies. The SKM accused the Narendra Modi-led government of implementing policies that worsened the economic conditions of farmers. “The SKM calls upon people to punish the pro-corporate BJP government,” the SKM said. PTI

IPS officer undergoes medical examination

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh on Thursday underwent a medical examination at the AIIMS here, as per directions of the Election Commission. The poll panel had ordered a detailed examination of Singh, IG (CM Security) by a “special medical board” constituted by the director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The medical report of Singh should reach the commission latest by May 31, it had said.