Goa nightclub employee detained by state police in Delhi

Goa nightclub employee detained by state police in Delhi

Bharat Kohli is a resident of Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out in North Goa on Sunday. PTI
An employee of a Goa nightclub where a fire claimed 25 lives has been detained by the state police in Delhi, official sources said on Monday.

The employee has been identified as Bharat Kohli, a resident of the Sabzi Mandi area here. He was responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the nightclub and his name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager, the police sources said.

Kohli would be taken to Goa for questioning, they said.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa on Saturday night. Most of the 25 people killed in the incident were nightclub staffers.

So far, Goa Police has arrested the club’s chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur in the case.

