Goa nightclub fire: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 17 crore

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 17.45 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a blaze in December 2025.

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The federal probe agency took action against the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club, its promoter brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra and some others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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A devastating fire broke out on December 6, 2025, at the nightclub in Goa's Arpora village while it was hosting a dance party.

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The blaze killed 25 people, and about 50 people were injured in the incident.

The ED said in a statement that a provisional order was issued to attach immovable properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation into the "illegal" operation of the establishment (Birch by Romeo).

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Officials said most of the attached properties belong to the Luthra brothers, apart from Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national, stated to be an owner of the club. They said all the assets are situated in Goa.

A Goa court on Wednesday granted bail to the Luthra brothers in a forgery case, paving the way for their release from jail. The brothers had earlier secured bail in a case related to the blaze.

The ED case is based on these two Goa Police FIRs.

The agency said its probe found that the club was being operated by an entity named 'Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP' without obtaining mandatory statutory approvals, including the requisite fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The partners of the said entity submitted forged and fabricated documents, such as a fake health NOC and forged police clearance certificate, to various authorities to secure licences and project the establishment as lawfully compliant," the agency claimed.

The promoters, in "active connivance" with each other, knowingly continued the establishment's commercial operations despite the absence and expiry of mandatory licences, it said.

The trade licence (of the club) had expired on March 31, 2024, and was not renewed; however, the establishment continued to operate in "blatant violation" of statutory requirements, as per the agency.

The club generated revenue worth Rs 29.78 crore between the financial years 2023-24 to 2025-26 (till 06.12.2025) by way of illegal operation. This amount has been identified as the "proceeds of crime" under the anti-money laundering law, it said.

In January, the agency conducted raids in Goa, Delhi and Haryana as part of this investigation.

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand hours after the fire broke out at the club. They were deported to India on December 17 and arrested by the Goa Police.