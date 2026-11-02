Goa nightclub fire: Kin of 25 deceased to get Rs 20 lakh each as interim ex-gratia compensation

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to pay interim ex-gratia compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the 25 persons who perished in a devastating fire last year at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub owned by the siblings.

The Goa bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar heard the matter.

Advertisement

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa on the night of December 6 last year, claiming 25 lives, comprising 20 employees of the establishment and five tourists. Around 50 people were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

After the hearing, the court finalised the ex gratia interim compensation of Rs 20 lakh each, without prejudice to any other claims that the kin may wish to pursue, advocate Prachi Sawant, representing the victims’ families, informed reporters.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra have been allowed to make the payment in instalments, with Rs 5 lakh to be paid by November 15, another Rs 5 lakh in December and the remaining amount to be cleared by February next year, Sawant added.

Advertisement

The compensation will cover all 25 victims, including five tourists, she said.

“The interim payment would not affect the families’ right to pursue additional claims. The matter will come up for further hearing on December 2,” the advocate added.

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand following the incident and were subsequently brought back to India. They are facing criminal proceedings in connection with the tragedy.

The High Court has been monitoring the matter, including issues concerning relief and compensation for the victims’ families.