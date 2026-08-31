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Home / India / Goa nightclub fire: SC dismisses pleas challenging HC order setting aside bail of accused

Goa nightclub fire: SC dismisses pleas challenging HC order setting aside bail of accused

The court directs accused nightclub owners Saurav Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, to surrender within 2 weeks

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Fire at the Goa nightclub. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order setting aside bail granted to three accused in the 2025 Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives.

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A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu directed accused nightclub owners Saurav Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, to surrender within two weeks.

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The top court also asked the lower court to expedite the trial in the case.

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On December 6, 2025, a devastating blaze at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora killed 25 people and left 50 others injured.

On August 18, the Bombay High Court set aside the bail of the trio, saying the trial court failed to properly consider the material collected during the probe, and erred in observing that the offence was not as heinous as murder or dacoity.

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The high court had also said that the material on record indicated the restaurant was operating without licences and its structure was unauthorised, and also that the accused and his partners allegedly knew about the risks of conducting fire displays inside the facility without adequate safety measures.

The Luthra brothers along with Ajay Gupta were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub. The three were granted bail by the trial court in April this year.

In its order, the high court had directed the three accused to surrender before the sessions court within two weeks. The Goa government challenged the sessions court's order granting bail to the accused trio before the high court.

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