Home / India / Goa nightclub built on salt pan, operated sans licence: Probe report

Goa nightclub built on salt pan, operated sans licence: Probe report

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, fireworks were organised at the establishment 'without taking proper care and caution' and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze

article_Author
PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 08:48 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the probe report. Photo: PTI file
The Goa nightclub, where a devastating blaze killed 25 persons in the first week of December, stood in the middle of a salt pan and operated without a valid trade licence, said a state government-constituted magisterial inquiry whose report was released on Wednesday.

The ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the probe report.

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, fireworks were organised at the establishment “without taking proper care and caution” and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze on December 6 night that killed 25 persons, including tourists and staffers of the nightclub.

