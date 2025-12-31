Goa nightclub built on salt pan, operated sans licence: Probe report
According to a police report cited in the inquiry, fireworks were organised at the establishment 'without taking proper care and caution' and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze
The Goa nightclub, where a devastating blaze killed 25 persons in the first week of December, stood in the middle of a salt pan and operated without a valid trade licence, said a state government-constituted magisterial inquiry whose report was released on Wednesday.
The ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the probe report.
According to a police report cited in the inquiry, fireworks were organised at the establishment “without taking proper care and caution” and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze on December 6 night that killed 25 persons, including tourists and staffers of the nightclub.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now