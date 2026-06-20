DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Goa received over 46 lakh tourists in first 5 months of this year

Goa received over 46 lakh tourists in first 5 months of this year

Of the total arrivals, domestic tourists accounted for 44,37,018 visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals stood at 2,02,147

article_Author
PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 09:39 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

More than 46.39 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and May this year, a marginal increase over the corresponding period in 2025, a growth the state government attributed to strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences, and increasing confidence among travellers.

Advertisement

Data released by the state Tourism Department on Friday showed that Goa received 46,39,165 visitors during the first five months of 2026, an increase of 0.39 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

Of the total arrivals, domestic tourists accounted for 44,37,018 visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals stood at 2,02,147.

Advertisement

The month of May alone saw 9,69,090 tourists arriving in the coastal state, marking a 4.53 per cent increase over May 2025, the department said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the growth in visitor arrivals was being driven by strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences and increasing confidence among travellers.

Advertisement

“While our beaches remain iconic, travellers are increasingly exploring Goa’s culture, heritage, spirituality, wellness offerings, hinterland experiences, festivals and culinary traditions,” he said.

Khaunte said this broad-based growth was helping the state build a more resilient tourism economy while ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities across Goa.

The department said domestic tourism continues to remain a major driver of overall arrivals, while international travel is being strengthened through enhanced air connectivity, charter operations and cruise tourism.

It noted that Goa’s dual-airport infrastructure—Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport at Mopa—has expanded the state’s accessibility and widened its reach across domestic and international markets.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the steady growth recorded during the first five months of 2026 demonstrated the strength and adaptability of Goa’s tourism sector.

“Through focused destination development, improved connectivity and the promotion of varied tourism experiences, Goa is attracting visitors throughout the year and encouraging them to explore different facets of the destination,” he said.

Naik said the department’s focus remains on enhancing visitor experiences while advancing responsible and sustainable tourism growth.

The Tourism Department said the state enters the second half of 2026 with positive momentum and remains committed to building an inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem geared for long-term growth.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts