Goa received over 46 lakh tourists in first 5 months of this year

More than 46.39 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and May this year, a marginal increase over the corresponding period in 2025, a growth the state government attributed to strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences, and increasing confidence among travellers.

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Data released by the state Tourism Department on Friday showed that Goa received 46,39,165 visitors during the first five months of 2026, an increase of 0.39 per cent compared to the same period last year.

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Of the total arrivals, domestic tourists accounted for 44,37,018 visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals stood at 2,02,147.

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The month of May alone saw 9,69,090 tourists arriving in the coastal state, marking a 4.53 per cent increase over May 2025, the department said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the growth in visitor arrivals was being driven by strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences and increasing confidence among travellers.

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“While our beaches remain iconic, travellers are increasingly exploring Goa’s culture, heritage, spirituality, wellness offerings, hinterland experiences, festivals and culinary traditions,” he said.

Khaunte said this broad-based growth was helping the state build a more resilient tourism economy while ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities across Goa.

The department said domestic tourism continues to remain a major driver of overall arrivals, while international travel is being strengthened through enhanced air connectivity, charter operations and cruise tourism.

It noted that Goa’s dual-airport infrastructure—Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport at Mopa—has expanded the state’s accessibility and widened its reach across domestic and international markets.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the steady growth recorded during the first five months of 2026 demonstrated the strength and adaptability of Goa’s tourism sector.

“Through focused destination development, improved connectivity and the promotion of varied tourism experiences, Goa is attracting visitors throughout the year and encouraging them to explore different facets of the destination,” he said.

Naik said the department’s focus remains on enhancing visitor experiences while advancing responsible and sustainable tourism growth.

The Tourism Department said the state enters the second half of 2026 with positive momentum and remains committed to building an inclusive and sustainable tourism ecosystem geared for long-term growth.