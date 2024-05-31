Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he would surrender on June 2 and asserted that he would not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.
The AAP national convener was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election. After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.
"I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it," the chief minister told a virtual press conference.
"They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by 6 kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail," Kejriwal said.
Doctors have advised several tests and "they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition", he added.
The chief minister said he would leave his residence around 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar jail.
"They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.
Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother who has been unwell.
